Exclusive! “For New Comers I want to advise ‘Just Make your Good portfolio”, Casting Director Bhavesh Solanki, talks about his journey, his advice to newcomers, and more!

Casting directors are crucial in fostering new talent and discovering the ideal actor for a role.
Bhavesh

MUMBAI : Television has always been the grandest of mediums, serving as the audience's primary source of entertainment. The entertainment industry has evolved dramatically throughout the years. 

Casting directors are crucial in fostering new talent and discovering the ideal actor for a role. Through their talent and effort, several casting directors have attained success in this industry.

Bhavesh Solanki has been part of the industry since 2013, starting his career as a junior artist in daily soaps and then moving on to start casting coordination, and eventually now being one of the top casting directors.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the casting director to talk about his journey, his advice to newcomers, and more.

Tell us a little bit about your journey and how you got your start.

In 2013 I started my career in the industry as a junior artist in a Daily Soaps & Comedy show like Kapil Sharma. After that I started Casting coordination with a very famous show on SAB TV, I also cast artists for episodic characters in the Garima Production house’ ‘Chidiyaghar & Lapataganj as well as in Savdhan India, Crime Patrol, and more. 

My first big casting project was in 2015, for a SAB TV show ‘Badi Door Se Aaye Hain’ of Hatsoff Production, where I cast some cameo roles. And there has been no looking back since. 

What has been a memorable casting project, that you remember?

My memorable project was Webseires for Primeflix OTT, which was not released yet due to an incomplete shoot. I had done hard work for 15 days continuously in casting coordination & taking auditions and after doing so much hard work till late at night if you not getting output then it's no mean so it was memorable for me. I have done many web series & commercials AD  films as a Casting coordinator.

What advice would you give to newcomers in the industry, acting and casting both?

As per My experience in the industry most new comers had a bad experience with agencies or Fraud coordinators or Fake auditions & production houses so be aware of all this. The artist does not need to pay any amount like registration or something like a singing agreement amount. For New Comers I want to advise ‘Just Make your Good portfolio, reach out to professional photographers with profile details & get connected to genuine casting directors, casting coordinators & production houses.

Bhavesh Solanki is a known name in the world of casting, who has been involved in many amazing TV shows, Web Series, commercials, and more.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 07/25/2023 - 13:46

