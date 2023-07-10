EXCLUSIVE! Niharika Chouksey opens up on how her show Faltu changed her career as an actor, reveals the show will always be special to her and much more

MUMBAI : Niharika Chouksey was last seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Faltu.

The actress was paired opposite TV's handsome hunk, Aakash Ahuja in the popular show.

Niharika and Aakash's on-screen pairing worked wonders and the viewers loved them.

The actress who played the role of Faltu in the show was loved for her performance.

Well, the show went off-air recently and the ardent fans are eagerly waiting to see Niharika back on-screen.

In an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar, Niharika got candid about a lot of things from her personal and professional life.

Talking about Aakash and the kind of person he is, Niharika said, ''I have seen a lot of changes in him. I used to call him Tinda. He has always been very sweet with me but he takes time to open up. But he later became more friendly. I then came to know that he is so much fun to be around.''

She added, ''He is very funny. Very few people understand his sense of humour. I have to laugh at his jokes even if I don't find it funny.''

Revealing about their off-screen chemistry, Niharika said, ''Everyone says that our chemistry is very nice and it is very organic. We are very natural.''

Addressing their dating rumours, Niharika said, ''When I read an article, I had sent it to Aakash. But it didn't bother me.''

Lastly, revealing how Faltu changed her life as an actor, she said, ''It changed my life a lot. It was my first show as a lead. It will always be special. People know me by the name Faltu.''

