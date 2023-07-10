EXCLUSIVE! Niharika Chouksey opens up on how her show Faltu changed her career as an actor, reveals the show will always be special to her and much more

Niharika Chouskey reveals her thoughts on Faltu co-star Aakash Ahuja, opens up on how the show impacted her career and much more.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 08:00
Niharika Chouksey

MUMBAI : Niharika Chouksey was last seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Faltu. 

The actress was paired opposite TV's handsome hunk, Aakash Ahuja in the popular show.

Niharika and Aakash's on-screen pairing worked wonders and the viewers loved them. 

The actress who played the role of Faltu in the show was loved for her performance.

Well, the show went off-air recently and the ardent fans are eagerly waiting to see Niharika back on-screen. 

In an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar, Niharika got candid about a lot of things from her personal and professional life. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Niharika Chouksey opens up on her journey in Star Plus' Faltu and shares about her bonding with co-star Aakash Ahuja, says, "We are very good friends and keep pulling each other's legs"

Talking about Aakash and the kind of person he is, Niharika said, ''I have seen a lot of changes in him. I used to call him Tinda. He has always been very sweet with me but he takes time to open up. But he later became more friendly. I then came to know that he is so much fun to be around.''

She added, ''He is very funny. Very few people understand his sense of humour. I have to laugh at his jokes even if I don't find it funny.''

Revealing about their off-screen chemistry, Niharika said, ''Everyone says that our chemistry is very nice and it is very organic. We are very natural.''

Addressing their dating rumours, Niharika said, ''When I read an article, I had sent it to Aakash. But it didn't bother me.''

Lastly, revealing how Faltu changed her life as an actor, she said, ''It changed my life a lot. It was my first show as a lead. It will always be special. People know me by the name Faltu.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Are Faltu co-stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja DATING?

: niharika chouksey Aakash Ahuja Star Plus Faltu Boyhood Productions Aazhar j malik Aakash Ahuja Rakhi Vijan Myra Singh Faiz Mohammed Khan Saloni Sandhu Telly Chakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 08:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Arijit Singh reacts to a fan chasing his car, honking at him for a Selfie; Netizen says ‘Why are these fans so desperate for a selfie?’
MUMBAI: After a fan chased his car to take a selfie, singer Arijit Singh lost his cool. Arijit Singh appeared to be in...
Tiger Shroff and Jackky Bhagnani Set the Stage on Fire as They Celebrate the Release of 'Ganapath' with Fans in Epic Style!
MUMBAI: Pooja Entertainment's big-scale action entertainer Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, headlined by Tiger Shroff and...
Anupamaa: OH NO! Malti Devi accuses Anupama of putting Anuj's life in danger
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Aniruddh Dave: Daily soap is the most significant learning experiences for an actor
MUMBAI : They say that there is no better learning experience than the one that is done on the job, and actor Aniruddh...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Everyone leaves Manjiri for her evil behaviour with Akshara
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Imlie: Woah! Agastya to find out about Imlie's past
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Imlie season 3 premiered on small screens about a month ago. Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy are...
Recent Stories
Arijit Singh
Shocking! Arijit Singh reacts to a fan chasing his car, honking at him for a Selfie; Netizen says ‘Why are these fans so desperate for a selfie?’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Saloni
Exclusive! Faltu fame Saloni Sandhu roped in for Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the generation leap
Madhubala
Exclusive! Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon fame Sikandar Kharbanda approached for Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the generation leap
Rishabh
EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Rishabh Jaiswal roped in for Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the generation leap
Pratiksha Honmukhe
Exclusive! Popular Instagram sensation and air hostess Pratiksha Honmuke to join Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the generation leap
Siddharth Vasudev
Exclusive! Rajjo fame Sidharth Vasudev approached for Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the generation leap
Shivam khajuria
Exclusive! Molkki fame Shivam Khajuria to play the parallel lead in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai