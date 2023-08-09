EXCLUSIVE! Niharika Chouksey reveals she was in a 'State of shock' when she came to know Faltu is going off-air, shares about working with co-star Aakash Ahuja and much more

Niharika Chouskey opens up on how she reacted when the news about her show Faltu going off-air was broken to her.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Fri, 09/08/2023 - 04:30
Niharika

MUMBAI:  Niharika Chouksey was last seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Faltu. 

The actress was paired opposite TV's handsome hunk, Aakash Ahuja in the popular show.

Niharika and Aakash's on-screen pairing worked wonders and the viewers loved them. 

The actress who played the role of Faltu in the show was loved for her performance.

Well, the show went off-air recently and the ardent fans are eagerly waiting to see Niharika back on-screen. 

In an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar, Niharika got candid about a lot of things from her personal and professional life. 

When asked if she misses working with Aakash, she said, ''Yes, I miss working with him. I used to love doing scenes with him. It was a natural give and take. So, I miss that.''

Recalling the moment when she came to know about the show going off-air, Niharika said, ''Me and Aakash were told about it together. We finished our shoot and were heading for a lunch break to our vanity. Someone from our production team came to us and told us to meet Amish sir. I thought there will be some good news that he wants to share with us as I am always very optimistic.''

She continued, ''When we entered the room, he asked us to sit down. Then he broke the news. Both of us were shocked. Aakash still managed to gulp this news but I was in a state of shock. I couldn't understand what he was saying, I was only seeing him lip-syncing.''

Lastly, revealing her views on Aakash, he said, ''I used to call him Tinda. He has always been sweet with me. But he takes time to open up. I came to know later that he is such a fun loving guy.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

