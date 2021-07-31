EXCLUSIVE! Niharika Chouksey roped in for Crime Alert on Dangal TV 

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting piece of information from the world of television.

Dangal TV’s Crime Alert has been airing different sets of crime stories to create awareness among the masses.

TellyChakkar has learned that actress Niharika Chouksey has been roped in to be a part of an intriguing episode of Crime Alert.

Pradeep Rite has done casting for Niharika's part in the show.

She will be playing the role of Shivi Nigam.

The episode name will be Rangoli.

