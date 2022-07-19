EXCLUSIVE! Niladri Kumar and Imtiaz Ali to grace Sony TV's Superstar Singer 2

Imtiaz Ali and Niladri Kumar will be gracing the stage of Sony TV's Superstar Singer 2.

 

Niladri-imtiyaz

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. 

We have seen how Sony TV has been treating the viewers with some amazing shows. 

A lot of reality shows have been presented by the channel over the years.

Currently, Sony TV is airing the singing reality show Superstar Singer 2. 

The show is hosted by popular anchor Aditya Narayan.

ALSO READ: Audience Verdict: Netizens hail the Singing reality show SuperStar Singer 2; say “This show defines the meaning of Reality show as the talent and format is so different and entertaining”

Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik and Himesh Reshammiya are judging the show. Meanwhile, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd. Danish and Sayli Kamble are the captains. 

We all know that a lot of celebrity guests grace the show to promote their films and have a gala time with the contestants. 

Last weekend, Bollywood's hottie Taapsee Pannu was seen gracing the show. 

Taapsee was seen promoting her upcoming movie Shabaash Mithu. 

The movie is cricketer Mithali Raj's biopic and Taapsee is playing the lead role. Shabaash Mithu has received a good response from the viewers. 

Taapsee will also be seen in movies like Jana Gana Mana, Dobaara, Alien, Blurr, and Woh Ladki hai Kahaan?. The actress has an amazing lineup of movies. After Shabaash Mithu, she was seen in Looop Lapeta.

And now, this week, Superstar Singer 2 will see ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and musician Niladri Kumar. 

Imitaz is known for his films like Highway, Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, Cocktail, Tamasha and many more. 

How excited are you to see Imtiaz and Niladri in Superstar Singer 2? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Superstar Singer 2 reveals its five teams; each Captain to mentor 3 contestants!

EXCLUSIVE! Niladri Kumar and Imtiaz Ali to grace Sony TV's Superstar Singer 2
