EXCLUSIVE! Nima Denzongpa actress Akshita Singh Rajput roped in for Dangal TV's Jai Hanuman

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of new shows are all set to roll out on various channels in the upcoming months.

Dangal TV has an amazing lineup of shows in the upcoming days.

The channel is now gearing up for the launch of a new show titled Jai Hanuman – Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo produced by Peninsula Pictures.

We had exclusively revealed that Gaurav Walia has been roped in the show as Lord Rahu.

We also reported about Sneha Patel being roped in for the show.

And now, we have learnt that actress Akshita Singh Rajput has also bagged the show.

Nothing much is known about Akshita's character yet.

Akshita is known for her role in Colors' show Nima Denzongpa.

