EXCLUSIVE! Nima Denzongpa actress Akshita Singh Rajput roped in for Dangal TV's Jai Hanuman

Akshita Singh Rajput is known for her role in Colors' show Nima Denzongpa. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 11:03
EXCLUSIVE! Nima Denzongpa actress Akshita Singh Rajput roped in for Dangal TV's Jai Hanuman

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of new shows are all set to roll out on various channels in the upcoming months. 

Dangal TV has an amazing lineup of shows in the upcoming days. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Gaurav Walia to JOIN the cast of Dangal TV's Jai Hanuman- Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo

The channel is now gearing up for the launch of a new show titled Jai Hanuman – Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo produced by Peninsula Pictures. 

We had exclusively revealed that Gaurav Walia has been roped in the show as Lord Rahu.

We also reported about Sneha Patel being roped in for the show. 

And now, we have learnt that actress Akshita Singh Rajput has also bagged the show. 

Nothing much is known about Akshita's character yet. 

Akshita is known for her role in Colors' show Nima Denzongpa. 

How excited are you for Jai Hanuman? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu 2's Shreya Patel to JOIN the cast of Dangal TV's Jai Hanuman- Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo

Nima Denzongpa Colors Dangal TV Akshita Singh Rajput Peninsula Pictures Gaurav Walia Sneha Patel TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 11:03

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Wow! Not just Mohit Malik but this contestant is also a close friend of Kanika Mann
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Kumkum Bhagya: What! Ranbir leaves Kohli's house with Prachi, and Sid to make this huge announcement
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Pushpa Impossible: What! Damini takes charge to save Pushpa, asks for all the documents
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
EXCLUSIVE! Brownie Parasher BAGS Dangal TV's Jai Hanuman
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We all know that a lot of...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Sriti Jha reveals who is the winner of the show
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Chetna Pande to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Recent Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the shocking common factor between Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the shocking common factor between Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor
Latest Video