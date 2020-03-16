Exclusive! Nima Denzongpa fame actor Chitransh Raj approached for MTV's Nishadh

We have an exclusive update about an upcoming show titled, Nishadh, which will soon hit the small screens on MTV.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update about an upcoming show, Nishadh, which will soon hit the small screens on MTV. 

According to our sources, Nima Denzongpa fame actor Chitransh Raj had been approached for the show, but his role is not confirmed yet. 

Chitransh has primarily done projects related to ad commercials for big brands like Zomato Gold, Cars24, and Santoor, among others. Before this, he was last seen in Surabhi Das, Akshay Kelkar, and Iqbal Khan starrer show Nima Denzonpa.

Moreover, the details regarding Nishadh's production house haven't been revealed yet.

Are you excited about this new MTV show? Do let us know your views on the same.

For more updates from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

