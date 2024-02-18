Exclusive! Nima Denzongpa fame actress Sushmita Singh roped in for Star Plus serial Aankh Micholi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront when it comes to reporting on breaking and exclusive news from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

We finally got to watch Aankh Micholi from the production house. Talking more about the show, Aankh Micholi is a drama on Star Plus about undercover police that stars Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey.

Now we are here with an update about the show that will surely excited the viewers. As per sources, Sushmita Singh has been roped in for the show. The details about her character are yet to be revealed.

Earlier we have seen the actress in projects like India Today, Main and Nima Denzongpa. This time the actress is all set to impress the viewers in the star plus show.

Meanwhile, in the show currently, Rukmini and her entire family is very excited as their dream has finally come true. Rukmini will soon be awarded to become an IPS Officer and this will be her biggest achievement.

Shockingly things will get very serious as Rukmini’s old enemy will resurface and prove in front of everyone that Rukmini had cheated during the examination to pass the IPS. This is going to be the biggest turning point of the show as the people who were once proud of Rukmini and her family will be seen pointing fingers on them.

