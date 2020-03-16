Exclusive! Nima Denzongpa fame Asmi Deo is all set to enter in Star Plus’ Anupamaa

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

Also read: Child artist Asmi Deo to be a part of Dangal TV’s Mann Sundar

We are back with breaking news from the entertainment industry. We have learnt that Nima Denzongpa fame Asmi Deo is all set to enter in Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna starrer serial – Anupamaa which airs on Star Plus at 10p.m.

The details regarding her role have not yet been revealed, but supposedly, her role will bring in a big transformation in everyone’s lives in the serial.

Also read: Anupamaa: OMG! Kavya wants Anirudh back in her life

Talking about Asmi she had debuted in this industry as the commercial advertisements artist and have done several shows other than Nima Denzongpa wherein she played the role of Siya Mane as the daughter of Nima and Suresh.

She had previously worked with shows like Maan Sundar. Mann Sundar was a realistic family drama also starring Akira fame Aparna Ghoshal, Delhi 6 actress Geeta Bisht and Palak Jain in pivotal roles.

And as of now Anupamaa and Anuj are happily married and are moving ahead to enjoy the blissful relationship.

Are you excited for her entry in the show?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then keep reading for news and gossip.