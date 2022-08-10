Exclusive! Nima Denzongpa fame Sushmita Siingh to enter Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa

MUMBAI: Woh Toh Hai Albelaa is a popular drama series that premiered on on Star Bharat and it digitally streams on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced by Television maverick Rajan Shahi under Director Kut's Productions, it stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab. It is an official adaptation of Star Vijay's Tamil series Eeramana Rojave.

The show is really loved by a lot of people and fans really adore the chemistry between Hiba and Shaheer.

As per sources, Sushmita Siingh is going to enter the show.

We don't know much about the character but it is said that her character will be paired opposite to Nakul, played by Kinshuk Vaidya.

Sushmita Siingh has been crowned as Miss India United Continents '22 and Miss Teen World '20.

She was also a major part of the Colors TV show Nima Denzongpa.

Are you excited for the upcoming episodes of the show?

