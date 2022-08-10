Exclusive! Nima Denzongpa fame Sushmita Siingh to enter Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing the latest update to you from the world of entertainment.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 03/22/2023 - 15:59
Sushmita Siingh

MUMBAI: Woh Toh Hai Albelaa is a popular drama series that premiered on on Star Bharat and it digitally streams on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced by Television maverick Rajan Shahi under Director Kut's Productions, it stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab. It is an official adaptation of Star Vijay's Tamil series Eeramana Rojave.

The show is really loved by a lot of people and fans really adore the chemistry between Hiba and Shaheer.

Also read - https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/priyamvada-kant-dedicates-her-role-woh-toh-hai-albelaa-her-father-230322

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing the latest update to you from the world of entertainment.

Now we are here with the latest update about the show.

As per sources, Sushmita Siingh is going to enter the show.

We don't know much about the character but it is said that her character will be paired opposite to Nakul, played by Kinshuk Vaidya.

Sushmita Siingh has been crowned as Miss India United Continents '22 and Miss Teen World '20.

She was also a major part of the Colors TV show Nima Denzongpa.

Also read - https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/what-woh-toh-hai-albelaa-gets-surprising-new-director-find-out-who-230310

Are you excited for the upcoming episodes of the show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Shaheer Sheikh Hiba Nawab Kinshuk Vaidya Sushmita Siingh Star Bharat nima Denzongpa serial TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 03/22/2023 - 15:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Anupamaa: High Drama! Vanraj finally ready to make his move and bring Anupama back into his life
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Paras Kalnawat plays ideal son who can't say no to his mother in 'Kundali Bhagya'
MUMBAI :   'Anupamaa' fame Paras Kalnwat speaks about playing an ideal son and a caring person, Rajveer in the show '...
Hiba Nawab relates to her character: Sayuri has unique viewpoints, motivation
MUMBAI : 'Tere Sheher Mein' actress Hiba Nawab, who is currently seen playing the role of Sayuri in the show, 'Woh Toh...
No big or small actors today, only good actors, says Kareena
MUMBAI :On International Day of Happiness (March 20), 'Ballika Vadhu' actress Avika Gor, who is making her Bollywood...
Anupamaa: OMG! Anuj insults and shames Anupama in front of the Shah family
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Dia Mirza
Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza recall their days of struggle in industry

Latest Video

Related Stories
Paras
Paras Kalnawat plays ideal son who can't say no to his mother in 'Kundali Bhagya'
Sayuri
Hiba Nawab relates to her character: Sayuri has unique viewpoints, motivation
Being happy is way more important
No big or small actors today, only good actors, says Kareena
Alok Bhardwaj
Exclusive! Zidd fame Alok Bhardwaj roped in for Doordarshan's Swaraaj
Gashmeer
Gashmeer Mahajani, Donal Bisht return in season 2 of 'Tu Zakhm Hai'
'Kumkum Bhagya
Follow the path to fitness that suits you: 'Kumkum Bhagya' star Madhurima Tuli