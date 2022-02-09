Exclusive! Nima Denzongpa: Mona bhabhi enters with a motive for Virat

MUMBAI: In the show, Nima Denzongpa, a girl from Sikkim falls in love with a Marathi guy and moves to another state to be with him. Nima has now been raising three daughters while working in the Goenka household after a 20-year gap.

Currently, in the show, the next postman gives notice to Suresh. Tulika asks him what is in it.

Suresh does not tell her anything and leaves from there. Tulika wonders why Suresh is hiding the notice from them.

Meanwhile, Nima tells Virat that if she has cooked food for Krish, he should feed him. Virat says that she does not need to cook food for Krish as he does not eat homemade food.

Nima says that he will enjoy the food. Saying this she leaves from there. Here Paras sees that Manya is sad. He tells her that Pushpa is feeling bad for her mistake so she should forgive her.

Manya understands his point. Then they plan to go out for dinner. There Virat brings pizza for Krish. But Krish eats homemade food. Then only Virat gets a call.

Krish cuts the call. Virat shouts at him.

In the upcoming episode, we will get to see Mona bhabhi entering the story.

She’s here to convince Virat to get her married to her sister.

Will Virat say yes?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.