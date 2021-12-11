EXCLUSIVE! Nima Denzongpa: Nima Helps Suresh after Tulika Kicks him out, Sunita Aai demeans Nima!

MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa the Colors show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen Manya (Sonakshi Batra) being in a spot of bother after her audition link gets edited in a bad way, post which it has been sent as an MMS to Nima (Surabhi Das) in the current track.

In the current track, We saw how Nima and her daughters are held at Gunpoint by the blackmailers. Nima and her daughters are trying to escape and fight with blackmailers. And Suresh comes to the girl’s rescue, He gives the money to the blackmailers and frees them.

He also asks the blackmailers to delete the video, and they ask him to wait and they will, he gets angry but the blackmailers tell him he doesn’t have a choice. The blackmailers go away.

Nima is looking at Suresh with a lot of Happiness.

Tulika now has the money and the kholi papers.

Meanwhile, Kanchan asks Shiv to choose between her and Siya.

Tulika will get the papers of the ‘Kholi’ and she will kick Suresh and Sunita Aai out of the kholi, and Suresh finally finds out the truth about Tulika and how she was the mastermind behind Manya’s fake video and blackmail.

After Tulika kicks Suresh and Sunita Aai out of the Kholi,

Nima Steps up to help Suresh and invites him and Sunita Aai to stay in her house.

Sunita Aai hesitates but She agrees. Sunita Aai constantly demeans Nima and tries to look down upon her.

Tulika keeps a condition that if Suresh Apologizes then she will let him back in.

Sunita Aai tries to convince Suresh to apologize to Tulika.

Will Suresh apologize to Tulika?

