Exclusive! Nimisha Vakharia to enter Star Bharat's show Ajooni

Star Bharat’s show Ajooni is gripping the viewer’s heart with its amazing storyline and chemistry between Ayushi Khurana as Ajooni and Shoaib Ibrahim as Rajveer.

It tells the tale of Ajooni, a lady who will do anything to defend her rights. Rajveer is a member of the powerful Bagga family of Punjab. The Baggies are a deeply traditional and superstitious family, led by Rajveer's father, Ravindra Singh Bagga.

As per sources, Nimisha Vakharia has been roped in for her role in the serial where she would be playing the character of Amrit Kaur.

She’ll be playing the part of Amrit Kaur a relative to the Bagga famil and her character will be on the shady side.

Nimisha Vakharia is a well know actress and she is best known for her roles in serials like Khichdi: The Movie, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Tenali Rama, etc.

The actress will be having a pivotal role in the serial and it will be interesting to see what twists and turns her character will bring into the show.

These days the track of the show is very engaging and is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

