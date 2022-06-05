Exclusive! Nimki Mukhiya and Nimki Vidhyak fame Bhumika Gurung ropes in for Hara Sindoor for Atrangii Dekhte Raho

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho, the channel will launch a new drama show Hara Sindoor.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 15:56
Bhumika Gurung

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

Also read: Exclusive! Rohit Kumar roped in for a web series titled Chingaari Chaubey

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho, the channel will launch a new drama show named as Hara Sindoor.

We have learnt that Nimki Mukhiya and Nimki Vidhyak fame Bhumika Gurung ropes in Hara Sindoor for Atrangii Dekhte Raho. She will be playing the role of the lead of the show, but rest of the details are still not out.

Also read: Exclusive! Bride-to-be Bhumika Gurung shares interesting details about her wedding, honeymoon plans, and more

Reportedly, the show is based on the drama. And it will be produced under two production houses - Keylight Production and Floating flower films.

Bhumika Gurung is popularly known for her role in Star Bharat's show Nimki Mukhiya and Nimki Viddhayak. The actress had become a household name for her roles in this show.

The actress was last seen in Star Bharat's show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 as Meera.

So, how much are you excited for her in her new show?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Stay tuned for more updates and news on tellychakkar.com 

Bhumika Gurung hara sindoor Atrangii- dekhte raho bhumika gurung latest news atrangii dekhte raho news hara sindoor news TellyChakkar Nimki Mukhiya Nimki Vidhayak bhumika guring news Keylight Production Floating flower films
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 15:56

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Trolls accuse Kratika Sengar Dheer of lying about her pregnancy
MUMBAI: Kratika Sengar Dheer and Nikitin Dheer are all set to welcome their first child anytime soon. The actress, who...
Parineetii: OMG! Police arrest Parineet as her husband fails to pick up the calls
MUMBAI: Parineetii went on floors on 14th February.  The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same...
EXCLUSIVE! Oh My God actor Hetal Puniwala to enter Sony SAB's Shubh Labh
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that Sony...
Exclusive! Wagle Ki Duniya actor Neil Sharma to enter in Sony Sab’s Shubh Laabh : Aapke Ghar Mein
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Wow! Jay Bhanushali’s wife Mahi Vij hints at participating in the 16th season of Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss’ show
MUMBAI: After Jay Bhanushali Mahi Vij might be one of the contestants of Salman Khan hosted ‘Bigg Boss’ next season....
Dance India Dance Li’l Master: Fabulous! Mouni Roy and Ranveer Singh shake a leg and raise temperatures in this scorching summer!
MUMBAI: ‘Ainvayi Ainvayi’ may be the song but it can’t be the reaction of the audience as they’ll see Ranveer Singh...
Recent Stories
jayes
Plea moved against 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' over sex-selection scene in trailer
Latest Video