Exclusive! Nimki Mukhiya and Nimki Vidhyak fame Bhumika Gurung ropes in for Hara Sindoor for Atrangii Dekhte Raho

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho, the channel will launch a new drama show named as Hara Sindoor.

We have learnt that Nimki Mukhiya and Nimki Vidhyak fame Bhumika Gurung ropes in Hara Sindoor for Atrangii Dekhte Raho. She will be playing the role of the lead of the show, but rest of the details are still not out.

Reportedly, the show is based on the drama. And it will be produced under two production houses - Keylight Production and Floating flower films.

Bhumika Gurung is popularly known for her role in Star Bharat's show Nimki Mukhiya and Nimki Viddhayak. The actress had become a household name for her roles in this show.

The actress was last seen in Star Bharat's show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 as Meera.

