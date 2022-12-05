EXCLUSIVE! 'Nimmo is the perfect aunt of television' Vikram aka Rohit Chaudhary opens up on the characters in Swaran Ghar, Bedi brother's bond and more

MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of love from the audience, the concept is not only heart touching but makes you feel like the Bedis are a part of your family.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Shashwat Tripathi on his role Yug Bedi in Swaran Ghar: I am totally opposite to what I am playing in the show

Well, the current track has been a major highlight for Vikram on his wish to sell Swaran Ghar and solve their financial issues, we got in touch with Vikram aka Rohit Chaudhary to know his reaction to the characters in the show, his bond and more. Check out what he had to reveal:

More than Vikram, Nimmo is the real villain what is your take?

Nimmo is the perfect aunt that we have in our lives. She is apt for the role, at the same time we are doing tv, it is important to understand who is watching the show. Although we try not to get influenced by her there are times she becomes the messenger for our issues. Her character gets a lot of play and her lines are actually negative. Wherein Vikram has more of a practical approach. I have friends who even tell me that my character is the reason why they are taunted at home but that is somewhere a reality that we are portraying.

What is your definition of the audience for television and your experience in differentiating the viewers?

I have equally experienced it, when my friends ask me what am I doing they tell me that they haven't even watched it. I usually tell them that if I do something with web or films then I would suggest, as they aren't my viewers or audience. My target audience is the aunties that are at home or the housewives who resonate with the drama around them.

Tell us something about your bond with the Bedi Brothers?

We are like brothers off screens too, as we stay together. Our home and sets are the same. Actually, Sandeep is younger than me but I treat him as my elder brother. Our bond has been amazing, we three are always together, we even took a trip to Shimla for Sandeep's birthday. We are enjoying this bond on and off-screen too.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I have experienced the story in reality and it did affect me' Yug Bedi aka Shashwat Tripathi on agreeing for Swaran Ghar, his character and more