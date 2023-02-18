Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare to collaborate for a project together

Nimrit and Shiv will be coming together for project together and the fans can’t keep calm to see them together. This will be the first time that the two will be working together.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 02/18/2023 - 11:13
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Nimrit and Shiv were two of the strongest contestant of Bigg Boss 16 and the two had met on the show for the first time.

They were part of the “Mandali” group that Sajid Khan had formed and they were thick of friends.

We have seen in the show the contestants have supported each other in the game and always had each other’s back.

Post the show is over the two are still in touch and are very close to each other and have also said that the “Mandali” group will always be alive even though the show is over.

The fans miss watching them together and would love to see them someday in a project together.

(ALSO READ - Shiv Thakare gets a royal welcome in hometown after 'Bigg Boss 16')

As per sources, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare have signed a project together not much is known about the project.

Well, this will be the first time that the two will be working together and the fans are super excited to see them together.

The two have a massive fan following and are loved ones and all.

In all their interviews recently in the media, the two have said their friendship is for real and if it wasn’t then it wouldn’t have lasted for so long and still continues too.

Are you excited to see Nimirt and Shiv in a project together?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has many big-budget Bollywood movies in her pipeline post her journey in Bigg Boss

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Shiv Thakare Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Reality show Mandali Abdu MC Stan Sumbul Salman Khan TellyChakkar
About Author

