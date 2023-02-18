Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare to collaborate for a project together

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Nimrit and Shiv were two of the strongest contestant of Bigg Boss 16 and the two had met on the show for the first time.

They were part of the “Mandali” group that Sajid Khan had formed and they were thick of friends.

We have seen in the show the contestants have supported each other in the game and always had each other’s back.

Post the show is over the two are still in touch and are very close to each other and have also said that the “Mandali” group will always be alive even though the show is over.

The fans miss watching them together and would love to see them someday in a project together.

As per sources, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare have signed a project together not much is known about the project.

Well, this will be the first time that the two will be working together and the fans are super excited to see them together.

The two have a massive fan following and are loved ones and all.

In all their interviews recently in the media, the two have said their friendship is for real and if it wasn’t then it wouldn’t have lasted for so long and still continues too.

