Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia responds to the Lockk Up 2 rumors, about fans shipping her with Shiv & Mahir, and has this special message for her fans saying, “I have different kinds of shippers now”

MUMBAI :Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a well-known actress in the television industry who rose to fame with her performance in the serial Choti Sarrdaarni.

The actress has a massive fan following, and once the show went off-air, fans missed watching her on screen.

The actress returned to the small screen shortly after that with the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where her fame reached another level. She was often associated with the Mandali.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare to collaborate for a project

A lot of the viewers think that she deserved to be in the Top 5, but she did come out winning a great role in the Balaji movie, LSD 2 and so many more projects have been offered to her since.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about many things, especially her upcoming projects.

In a conversation, when asked about the rumors of her turning down Lockk Up season 2, she said, “I don’t know yaar, you guys are the ones who are telling me that I have been approached and it's you yourselves who are telling me that I have said no. I have no idea or news about it, very honestly. Nobody called me.”

Further, when asked about her recent meeting with Mahir and how fans are shipping the two together, she said laughingly, “I have different kinds of shippers now, there is a Shivrit shipping happening and there is Mahir shipping happening, which is great I feel. You know, tomorrow I am going to work with other different people and there will some who would ship us then. That is just all the love coming in, and I am truly grateful for that”.

Finally, when asked about what would be message she would like to give to her fans and people who have supported her and to the audience of TellyChakkar she responded saying, “ It has been a long association now, ever since I have stepped in and started doing my first project, you guys have really seen me become an actor. It has been that kind of a beautiful association and I just want to thank all of you for joining me on my journey. I hope that with each passing year, I get to do work that relates to you, reaches you and that I can do justice to it by being able to entertain you all”.

Nimrit will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor’s movie LSD 2 and reports suggest that she will also be seen in a music video with Shiv Thakre.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia thanked Mahir Pandhi for his support and felt bad for her eviction, says, “I understand there is a thought process for the makers and they did what they had to as it's their show and I have no hard feelings”