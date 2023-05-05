Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia reveals is the “Mandali” group is in touch or not; talks about her upcoming project

Nimrit was one of the most loved and strong contestants of Bigg Boss, but unfortunately her journey came to an end just a week before the finale. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia revealed if the Mandali gang is still in touch and what are her upcoming project.
NIMRIT LAUR

MUMBAI : Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a well-known actress in the television industry who rose to fame with her performance in the serial Choti Sarrdaarni.

The actress has a massive fan following, and once the show went off-air, fans missed watching her on screen.

Now, the actress was seen as a participant in the  Bigg Boss house and fans  saw a different side of her.

She was considered as one of the strong contestants of the show, Nimrit was the first finalist of the show, but unfortunately, she was evicted just one week before the finale. However, she deserved to be in the finale of the show.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia revealed if the Mandali gang is still in touch and what are her upcoming project.

What did you enjoy acting or doing a reality show?

Both the format have their charm, as an actor, I would love to look forward to being in front of the camera and playing different characters. But reality show gives you the opportunity to put your real side in such a huge audience,  both shows have their pros and cons.

What is going to be your upcoming project? 

Hopefully, good projects will be coming my way and it’s my habit to challenge myself in every role that I do and do challenging roles that have always been my aim but soon will do a few announcements.

What is the state of Mandali, are you guys still in touch?

The entire Mandali group is doing good, post Bigg Boss everyone is very busy and achieving milestones in their own field, so I am happy everyone has work and is growing in their carrier.

What special message do you have for your fans?

Want to thank everyone for appreciating me and pushing me in the right direction the love and support is special and I feel blessed.

Well, there is no doubt that Nimrit is one of the most loved actresses and the fans miss watching her on screen.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia reveals is the "Mandali" group is in touch or not; talks about her upcoming project
