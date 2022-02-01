EXCLUSIVE! Niranjan Asrani, Neeta Sharma, Srushti Tare roped in for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6

MUMBAI: The much-awaited series Naagin season 6 is just a few days away.

Ekta Kapoor is once again all set to be back with the popular franchise's 6th season.

Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal Mahek Chahal and Urvashi Dholakia in the lead roles.

We had previously reported about Nupur Dhariwal and Pranav Kumar roped in for the show.

We have now learned that actors like Neeta Sharma, Niranjan Asrani, Puneet Panjawani, and Shrusti Tare are roped in for the show.

Nothing much has been revealed about their characters yet.

The previous season of Naagin has been a huge hit.

Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin, Surbhi Chandna, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Adaa Khan, and Sayantani Ghosh were a part of the previous seasons who brilliantly portrayed the role of Naagin and won several hearts.

The series will hit the small screens from 12th February onwards on Colors.

