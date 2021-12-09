EXCLUSIVE! Niranjan Mirinda on the most challenging part of playing a doctor in Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii: The medical terms are extremely tough to memorize along with acting which becomes quite a task

MUMBAI: Sony TV has recently seen a new show Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii hitting the small screens.

The medical-drama series has a stellar star cast which consists of actors like Additi Gupta, Rohit Purohit, Vidyut Xavier, Sanyogita Bhave, Ashwin Mushran, Alma Hussein, Nishant Singh, Kaushik Chakravorty, among others in pivotal roles.

With just two episodes hitting the small screens, Dhadkan has managed to grab attention from the viewers with its intriguing storyline.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Niranjan Mirinda who is seen in a pivotal and never-seen-before role in the show.

Tell us something about your character...

I am playing the role of Dr. Aamir Ali who is an intensivist and an MD in Anesthesia. He is a very straightforward guy and very practical. Aamir is also very philosophical and the reason behind it will be revealed later in the show. My character is extremely positive and very sensible. He is one person whom everyone comes to for solving their problems.

What preparations did you do before starting to shoot for the show?

Honestly, I did not prepare much for the show because my father was also a doctor. I have seen this character from the other side as well. It wasn't that challenging for me. But the only challenge was the medical terms that needed to be used. It's really tough because you have to perform and say the dialogues at the same time. There were several medical procedure scenes that were done. So, to get those terms right, operate right and also say the act was quite challenging.

How has been the experience with the co-stars as there are some fresh faces as well apart from the experienced actors?

All of them are fabulous. If someone will say that they are newbies, I will not trust them. They know their work excellently. It is so fun working with these people. I am the happiest person when we are shooting.

When there are very intense scenes, we are in our own rooms preparing for it. We all get into that zone. After the scene is over, we all go back to our room, calm down and then again chill together. It is a fantastic set with great people and I can't complain at all.

