EXCLUSIVE! Nirjar Patel to enter Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Nirjar is known for his roles in projects like Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, Chhoti Sardaarrni, and Good Night among others.
Nirjar Patel

Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of them that is constantly entertaining the viewers. 

The show is currently seeing the story focussing on Sai, Satya and Virat. 

And now, the makers are gearing up for a major track ahead. 

Virat will be once again seen showing his daredevil side as he will go on another deadly mission. 

Nothing much is revealed about the upcoming track yet. 

And now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Nirjar Patel is set to enter the show.

He will be playing the role of a deadly terrorist. 

Of course, the viewers are going to see lots of high-octane action in the upcoming track. 

He will be playing the role of a deadly terrorist. 

How excited are you for the upcoming track of Ghum? Tell us in the comments. 

How excited are you for the upcoming track of Ghum? Tell us in the comments. 

