Exclusive! Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi: Meenakshi Chugh to be part of the series

Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi is an Indian social drama web series produced by Naren Kumar and Mahesh Korade. Meenakshi Chugh will be seen in the series and she will be playing Stuti’s mother. It will be exciting to see what her character will bring to the show.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 22:31
Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi is an Indian social drama web series produced by Naren Kumar and Mahesh Korade. It features Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Akash Makhija, Garima Vikrant Singh, and Neha Pandey. The show is made under the banner of Kyra Kumar Kreations. The series to be launched on Sony Liv

We had informed you that Stuti Trivedi and Tanishq Rana will be part of the series in pivotal roles and now we bring to you another update from the series.

Meenakshi Chugh will be seen in the series and she will be playing Stuti’s mother. It will be exciting to see what her character will bring to the show. Further details about their characters are yet to be disclosed.

The show marks the directorial debut of both Pandey and Nair. The latter had been executive producer of the Marathi movie 7 Roshan Villa and the Gujarati movie Rachna No Dabbo. Vaibhav Tatwawadi to also be part of the series and will be playing the lead role. Vaibhav gained lots of praises when he worked alongside Gulshan Devaiah in the film, ‘Hunterrr’

