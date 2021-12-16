EXCLUSIVE! 'Nisha Aur Uske Cousins will always be closest to my heart' Anupamaa's Aneri Vajani gets CANDID about her favourite show and College life

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on the television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read:EXCLUSIVE! Aneri Vajani to turn the BIGGEST VILLAIN in Anupamaa, the actress to play an antagonist for the first time

Well, we had earlier updated that Aneri Vajani will be entering the show as Anuj's sister Malvika. A source close to the show had revealed that Aneri's character will turn massively negative with the course of time in the show. This would be the first time we will see Aneri in a negative shade as earlier she has always played characters that are either strong-headed or completely positive. We got in touch with the glam queen for something really interesting about her favourite show and more, check out her interesting anecdotes.

Which character of yours has been closest to you?

Hands down it will be Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Nisha will always be closest to me. I lived that character to the fullest. I got to do things that only the heroes did on Television. It was 7 years ago when the show came and they portrayed Nisha ahead of its time. She could fight for her own rights, she broke soo many stereotypes within the course of the show. It was not a bahu material, who would have thought such a tomboy character would do wonders. Everyone in the show was equally appreciated. Nisha was a life-changing experience for me. To be honest, 7 years back there were characters for female protagonists who were completely bahu materials, in such times I went the unconventional way.

Fans want to see you and Taher back, what about you?

Taher is such a darling who would always keep in touch, I would love to have the show back too and yes we must manifest it back. I feel the show would turn into a banger if it gets aired presently. I had even met the makers recently and asked them about reconsidering the show. Well, I feel it would be a great joy to play Nisha again if ever planned.

Talking about KC, tell us something about your college life?

Well, before entering KC itself I was acting, so I have only 5 top memories from my college days, first is the Raju Rolls. The chill cheese roll is my most favourite thing and I still go to South Bombay for it. Then I would go to HR for Chinese, the KC's Kebosh had those Maggi Memories. When I had to study I got a show and I was escaping from the lectures. But those were the days.

Also read:TWIST! Vanraj insists Anupamaa proceed her life with Anuj

It would be exciting to see Aneri in a completely different shade.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com