EXCLUSIVE! Nishant Singh on his role Dr Wasim Ansari in Dhadkan Zindagii Kii: I think limiting a character in positive or negative is injustice. My character is grey in life just like all of us

MUMBAI: The much-awaited show Dhadkan Zindagii Kii is just a few days away from its launch.

Dhadkan will hit the small screens soon and it has a lot of expectations from the viewers.

The makers have roped in some popular and as well as new faces to play many interesting characters.

Dhadkan is going to be a breath of fresh air for the viewers as it is based on a completely new and interesting concept.

Indian television has witnessed several medical dramas in the past. While Dhadkan is also a medical-drama series but the concept and the creation is quite different.

Actor Nishant Singh is one such popular face who will be portraying the role of Dr Wasim Ansari in the show.

Nishant has never portrayed such a role before and the viewers are quite excited about it.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Nishant who spoke in length about his role and much more.

From being a ward boy to becoming a surgeon, how challenging has Wasim's role been to you till now?

It's been hell out of a journey and it's exciting. I am working in this hospital as a ward boy for almost 7 to 8 years. I am earning, paying my bills, my fees and studying medical simultaneously. And now, I am a junior resident in the same hospital. So, this is the backstory of my character and I am lucky to have a strong and clear background of my character. This helped me a lot to get into the skin of my character.

So, initially, it was a challenge as I am not a doctor. So, I went through some videos of how doctors operate in OT. I also watched documentaries and stuff. I also contacted my brother in Kathmandu who is now going to be a junior resident. All this helped me and I came to know that there are skills that make a doctor different. But we are all same on the human ground. Then I started practising to leave Nishant's ego and tried to surrender to the character. All these practices are helping me to get into the skin of my character every time and then being there becomes more of a joy and a challenge.

Tell us something about your character, is it negative or positive? What new can the viewers expect from your role in this show?

I think limiting a character in positive or negative is injustice. He is very grey in life just like all of us. I am soon-to-be a doctor and a surgeon. So, I am very proud of myself. I love the fact that the whole hospital is very proud of me. Wasim has a unique way of responding to things and situations. Every day that is happening because of Arif sir as he backs me to the fullest. He always keeps me reminding the small nuances of the character. I hope it would be a surprise to the audience. As far as the expectations are concerned, I would rather expect a lot of memes of Dr Wasim Ansari from the audience.

Any interesting story behind bagging the show?

I got a call from the casting director Janet. I shot an audition for this role and they liked it. Later, I got a call from the show's creative team. Later, I got to know that I was on board.

But yes, there is an interesting story. Herum sir used to always come on set to motivate us. He appreciated me once and said, "You are the Irrfan of our show". This was such a big compliment for me. But yes, this is quite interesting and also very exciting for me.

Well said, Nishant!

The actor has previously worked in shows like Breathe Through The Shadows, Tabbar, Uri - The Surgical Strike and many more.

Dhadkan Zindagii Kii is all set to hit the small screens from 6th December onwards.

