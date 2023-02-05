EXCLUSIVE! Nishha Gupta roped in for Ishara TV's upcoming show Laal Banaras by Parth Productions

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that several channels are rolling out new TV shows in the upcoming months.

Ishara TV is one such channel that has entertained viewers with lots of amazing shows so far.

The channel is now gearing up for a new show.

As per sources, Ishara TV will soon roll out a new show titled Laal Banaras.

The show will be bankrolled by Parth Productions.

We have further come to know that actress Nishha Gupta is roped in for a pivotal role in the show. She will be seen as the lead in the series.

Nothing much is known about her character yet.

Nishha has previously worked in shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kaamna, Channa Mereya, and BR Ambedkar among others.

The show will be telecast from 9th May onwards.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

