EXCLUSIVE! Nishha Gupta roped in for Ishara TV's upcoming show Laal Banaras by Parth Productions

Ishara TV will soon roll out a new show titled Laal Banaras. The show will be bankrolled by Parth Productions.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 13:29
Parth

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that several channels are rolling out new TV shows in the upcoming months.

Ishara TV is one such channel that has entertained viewers with lots of amazing shows so far.

The channel is now gearing up for a new show.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Anmol Gupta roped in for Parth Productions' next titled Laal Banaras

As per sources, Ishara TV will soon roll out a new show titled Laal Banaras.

The show will be bankrolled by Parth Productions.

We have further come to know that actress Nishha Gupta is roped in for a pivotal role in the show. She will be seen as the lead in the series.

Nothing much is known about her character yet.

Nishha has previously worked in shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kaamna, Channa Mereya, and BR Ambedkar among others.

The show will be telecast from 9th May onwards.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Shiwani Chakraborty roped in for Azaad's next for Parth Productions

nishha gupta Parth Productions Kumkum Bhagya Kaamna Channa Mereya BR Ambedkar Ishara TV Laal Banaras
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 13:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Danger! Lakshmi hears gunshots, ges to save Rishi
MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Wow! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly attends Ponniyin Selvan 2 screening; shares pictures with Aishwarya Rai, Vikram and others
MUMBAI : Rupali Ganguly has gained superstar status on television, with her brilliant and heart touching performance as...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Oh No! Shivendra apologizes to Surilii, the latter wants to stay away
MUMBAI :Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Exclusive! Aashish K.N Mehrotra and Sagar Parekh speak about the differences the co- actors have on the sets of the show Anupamaa and what is the main reason for the show to sustain number one
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is one of the most loved television serials and number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Interesting! Sahiba disappears once again, Seerat and Garry meet
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Recent Stories
Esha Gupta
Trolled! Esha Gupta makes an appearance in a white bodycon dress, netizens say “Don't they see in the mirror before stepping out”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Narayni Shashtri
EXCLUSIVE! Narayani Shastri locked for Ishara TV's upcoming show Laal Banaras by Parth Productions
Actors
MUST READ! Actors who were replaced more than two times for a particular character in TV shows
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Imlie
Interesting! From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Imlie; check out some of the shows that went into a leap with a pregnancy track
Exclusive! Zeeshan Khan Finally opens up about the reason for his and Reyhna Malhotra’s break up, says “There is nothing to be
Exclusive! Zeeshan Khan Finally opens up about the reason for his and Reyhna Malhotra’s break up, says “There is nothing to be shocked by this, it’s not like we are not friends or that we don’t like each other..” Read For More!
ANMOL GUPTA
Exclusive! Anmol Gupta roped in for Parth Productions' next titled Laal Banaras
Kumkum Bhagya
It is nine years and counting for Zee TV’s most popular show - Kumkum Bhagya!