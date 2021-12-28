EXCLUSIVE! Nishi Yadav ENTERS Zee TV's Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain

MUMBAI: Zee TV's newly launched show Iss Mod Se Jaate Hai is produced by Parin Multimedia. With Akshita Mudgal as Paragi and Hitesh Bhardwaj as Sanjay.

Well, now the exclusive news is that Nishi Yadav is all set to enter the show to add spice between Paragi and Sanjay's life. Well, we can't wait to see how the character shall unfold in the show. Nishi was earlier seen in NRI Hadsaa 2, Crime Alert and more.

We had exclusively spoken to the leads and here's what Akshita had to share,' I wanted to portray that women are not supposed to be bound by societal norms. Paragi has gone through a lot of things too to reach her goal for UPSC so yes that was my thought behind taking up this character to address the biases that we go through in our lives due to the norms and mentality that society possesses. Women can do everything, can handle everything be it from home, family, handling her job and even her child.'

Producer Saurabh Tewary added I would love to add that through the story we aren't projecting that for a girl to move ahead she needs a man. Paragi is not excelling in her life because of Sanjay, she can do it on her own. Sanjay is an example for a society that such men should be a part of the society to encourage women and not demean them.

We are excited to meet buaji and you all?

