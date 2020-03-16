EXCLUSIVE! Nissar Khan to be back as INSPECTOR in Sony TV's Crime Patrol

Sony TV's Crime Patrol is one such show that has shown some heartwrenching incidents that took place across the country in the past several years.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 11:27
EXCLUSIVE! Nissar Khan to be back as INSPECTOR in Sony TV's Crime Patrol

MUMBAI: The much-awaited season of Sony TV's crime drama series Crime Patrol was back on the small screens a few months back. The series is titled Crime Patrol 2.0. 

TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of giving you all the latest updates from the show's new season.

The makers have left no stone unturned to showcase some spine chilling real life stories. 

Crime Patrol is one such show that has shown some heartwrenching incidents that took place across the country in the past several years. 

Well, we had reported about actors like Gireesh Sahdev, Smita Sharan, Pia Tripathi, Sandeep Shridhar, Ankita Khare, Akanksha Gilani, and Minakshi Kashyap among others roped in for the show. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Ram Leela actor Gireesh Sahdev, Pia Tripathi and Sandeep Shridhar roped in for Sony TV's Crime Patrol 2.0

A lot of actors gained fame by portraying the famous roles of inspectors in the show. 

Nissar Khan is one of them who gained lots of prominence for playing the inspector's character. 

The actor is now set to be back in the show as inspector once again. 

Crime Patrol 2.0 does not have a host this time.

The makers have changed the format of the show for this season.

Crime Patrol 2.0 has hit the small screens from 7th March.

Are you liking the current season? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE! Ram Leela actor Gireesh Sahdev, Pia Tripathi and Sandeep Shridhar roped in for Sony TV's Crime Patrol 2.0

Crime Patrol crime patrol 2.0 Sony TV casting crime Karan Sharma Smita Sharan Anup Soni Gireesh Sahdev Akansha Gilani Ankita Khare Minakshi Kashyap Vishal Prakash Priyanka Malhar Pradeep Ghule Tanvi Kumar Mansi Kulkarni Manuj Walia Nissar Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 11:27

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey says he was one of the TOP MODELS in the country; this unseen pic JUSTIFIES his claim
MUMBAI: Sudhanshu Pandey is one of the most popular actors in telly town. He is currently seen in the hit soap Anupamaa...
Superstar Singer 2 celebrates the 90’s golden era of music and salutes the spirit of the ‘Indian Housewives’ this weekend
MUMBAI : Gear up as Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown kids singing reality show ‘Superstar Singer 2’ is all set...
Exclusive! Youtuber Masterchef Kabita Singh and Bodybuilder Kiran Demble is all set to grace on the sets on the sets of Sony TV’s Superstar Singer 2
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from TV, Bollywood and the digital world.Also...
EXCLUSIVE! Sony TV's Dosti Anokhi to go off-air, will be replaced by Rajshri Thakur and Cezanne Khan's Appnapan?
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. The year...
EXCLUSIVE! Nissar Khan to be back as INSPECTOR in Sony TV's Crime Patrol
MUMBAI: The much-awaited season of Sony TV's crime drama series Crime Patrol was back on the small screens a few months...
BIG News! Former Big Bang star sentenced to 1.5 years by the SC of South Korea, details inside
MUMBAI: The Supreme Court of South Korea on Thursday sentenced former Big Bang member Seungri to 1 year and 6 months in...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Karan Johar gets massively trolled on his birthday outfit, netizens are calling him ‘chalta firta Christmas tree’
Shocking! Karan Johar gets massively trolled on his birthday outfit, netizens are calling him ‘chalta firta Christmas tree’
Latest Video