EXCLUSIVE! Nitin Sharma to enter Star Plus’ Pandya Store

The show is set to intensify with more drama and a new face. Read on to know more about it.

Wed, 09/21/2022 - 14:40
MUMBAI : The plot of Pandya Store revolves around a grocery store named Pandya store. The store, owned by the late Darshan Pandya, will now be the responsibility of Gautam, who has to run the store and take care of the family. Gautam is the eldest of the Pandya siblings. His marriage has been fixed with Anita, Gautam's maternal aunt's (Prafulla) niece. Anita and Prafulla have no sympathies for the Pandya family, and their sole aim is to own the Pandya store.


TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Rudrakaal fame Nitin Sharma is set to enter Star Plus’ Pandya Store. There is not much information about his character, but he will portray a negative pivotal role.

Previously, he was seen in Q TV’s Balam Pichkari and a cameo in Sab TV’s Wagle Ki Duniya. Pandya Store is his second big break.

Talking about his experience on the show till now, he said he is very excited to be a part of the show. He said he likes negative characters more and will have a lot of fun playing this character on Pandya Store.

He feels that the audience will like the character and will create a sense of intrigue as he is slowly introduced in the narrative.

The plot is set to intensify with drama and a new character being introduced.


For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

