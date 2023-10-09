Exclusive! Nitin Vakharia roped in for Zee TV’s new show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai!

Zee TV has been home to so many popular and iconic shows and continues to entertain audiences with its plethora of great shows.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sun, 09/10/2023 - 10:56
Nitin

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. 

Zee TV  has unveiled the first promo of its new show ‘Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu BetiHoti Hai’.

The show marks the return of actress Manasi Joshi Roy. It also stars Vibhuti Thakur and Navika Kotia.

The show produced by Gurodev Bhalla Productions, launches later this month.

TellyChakkar is back with some exclusive and exciting news.

As per sources, Actor Nitin Vakaharia has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show. 

He is known for his roles in shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby 2,  Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Maniben.com, Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo, and more.

We gave you the exclusive update that the show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti will take over the time slot at 6:30 and that Navika Kotia and Ayush Shrivastav have been roped in for the show, more actors such as Priyamvada Pandey and Harsh Usdadiya have also been roped in. 

The show's teaser promises an altogether new and original plot line in which a mother takes on the challenge of raising her daughter like a daughter-in-law in order to instill in her the principles required to be a good daughter-in-law.

The show's ensemble is quite promising, and the storyline is appealing to those who desire to treat their daughter-in-law as if she were a daughter.

Fans are excited about the show and the promo looks very promising.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Navika Kotia bags Zee Tv's upcoming show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sun, 09/10/2023 - 10:56

