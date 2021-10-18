EXCLUSIVE! Nitish Prashar roped in for Sony TV’s upcoming show titled Kaamna

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com has been on the forefront in reporting about the latest updates from the television industry.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment helmed by Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar are bringing a new show for Sony Entertainment Television. The production house currently bankrolls two famous shows Choti Sarrdaarni on Colors and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus. As per reports, the show will star Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo fame Abhishek Rawat and Chandni Sharma who was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, have been locked to play leads in the show.

We recently reported that well-known actress Delnaaz Irani will play one of the pivotal roles in the daily. Delnaaz has been part of the entertainment industry for decades now. She is still remembered for her role in the film Kal Ho Na Ho and her stint in Bigg Boss 6.

According to the latest information hitting our news desk, there is a new show in the making titled Kaamna. The show is being touted to launch on Sony TV. We hear that actor Nitish Prashar has been roped in for the same.

He will be seen in the parallel role as Ansh.

