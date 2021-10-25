EXCLUSIVE! Niyamat Nadir roped in for Colors show Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Paani

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Colors TV has presented some beautiful shows time and again, and undoubtedly the shows never fail to impress the audience.

Now the recent one titled Thoda Sa Baadal, Thoda Sa Paani, under the banner of Optimystix Productions is a family drama with actress Ishita Dutta playing the lead.

The story of the show revolves around Kajol, who loves her family but faces an odd situation at her wedding. Then she takes all the responsibilities of the family. How will Arjun (her husband) support Kajol at such a turning point in life?

Now, Tellychakkar has exclusively learned that actress Niyamat Nadir is all set to feature in the show.

Niyamat's entry to the show is said to bring a lot of twists and drama.

