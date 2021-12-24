EXCLUSIVE! No new host will replace Arjun Bijlani on India’s Got Talent amid him testing Covid Positive!

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani's acting chops and good looks have impressed the audience. His stunts in a popular reality show stunned everyone as much as his acting in TV serials. He is undoubtedly one of the most popular and loved actors in telly town.

The handsome star who has also worked on the web is against the culture of drawing lines between mediums and identifying actors based on them.

The actor is known for his work in shows such as Miley Jab Hum Tum, Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin, and State of Siege: 26/11 to name a few.

TellyChakkar gave you the exclusive news that the actor who was back hosting India's Got Talent has tested positive for the second time!

We now bring another exclusive update to you related to Arjun Bijlani that after the news of him being Covid positive broke, speculation started that he might not come back to host for a couple of episodes.

But that's not true because India's got Talent is going on a shooting break till 15th January and they have shot for episodes.

By the time they resumed shooting Arjun would have recovered and can be back for shooting. That is why they are not planning to replace him with any other anchor.

We wish Arjun a speedy recovery!

