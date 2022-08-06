EXCLUSIVE! Not Anvi but Armaan's sister to turn his new bait to separate Rudraksh and Preesha in StarPlus' Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and Rudraksh (Abrar Qazi) to bits. The show has had a steady run and the audience loves the chemistry of their dearest RuSha.

Previously, Revati comes to know that GPS is using a telephone in the store room to make contact with Preesha. On the other hand, Preesha meets Armaan and he tells her that he has cancer and so he wants Preesha to take Anvi’s responsibility. Preesha agrees while Revati sees them together and plans something vicious. Later when Preesha tries to talk about Armaan to Rudraksh, Revati interferes.

While Rudraksh and the family are out for Rudraksh’s concert, Preesha gets a call from Armaan. He tells her to come to his hotel room immediately, as Anvi has seen him coughing up blood and might come to know about his cancer. Preesha agrees to this as she cares about Anvi. Preesha leaves to meet Armaan and Anvi while Rudraksh finishes his concert.

Now the breaking news is that it is not Avni but there shall be soon coming Armaan's sister who is also a teenager he will use her as bait to win Preesha back in their life. What do you think will happen next?

