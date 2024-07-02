Exclusive! Not Debattama Saha, but Shivangi Khedkar roped in as lead in SoBo Films' next for Star Plus

Also read - Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Sheezan Khan approached for Sobo Films' next ?

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.

SOBO Films is a new production house which is growing at a fast pace and has been responsible for shows like Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, Ek Mahanayak BR Ambedkar, Dil Bekarar and more.

TellyChakkar has exclusively come to know that not Debattama Saha, but actress Shivangi Khedkar has been roped in for SOBO films' upcoming project as the lead, if sources are to be believed. 

Shivangi Khedkar rose to fame with the TV show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali in which she played the role of Pallavi. She was paired opposite Sai Ketan Rao. Their onscreen chemistry was loved by audiences. She started her career as a model participating in various beauty pageants and also featured in television commercials and print shoots. Moreover, she made her acting debut with the Telugu film Ashwamedham, directed by Nitin Gawde. 

Also read - Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Sheezan Khan approached for Sobo Films' next ?

The show will be airing on Star Plus. 

Well, more details on the show will be revealed soon and an official announcement too will be done.

How excited are you to watch Shivangi Khedkar in a new project?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

