Exclusive! “This is not a field where everything is served on a platter, one has to work really hard for this..”, Actor Prachi Kadam talks about her journey, her message to other child artists, and more!

MUMBAI: Prachi Kadam is a popular social media influencer turned actor.

She is an actress, dancer, fashion model, and social media influencer. She started her career through the short video app platform TikTok and gained huge popularity through her work.

After the ban of the app, she started uploading her content on Instagram and youtube and enjoys great popularity.

She has also acted in many popular Hindi, and Marathi TV shows and movies. As an actress, she works under some of the most renowned names and appears in some of the biggest, most-watched television series and movies. She has starred in Fanna- Ishq Mein Marjawan, 'Taraak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasma', 'Fear Files' and 'Savdhaan India', and Pyaar tune Kya Kiya.

She started her acting career with the Marathi show Devyani. She was also a big part of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali production, Malaal, and Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey. She also joined the cast of Meet Badelgi Duniya Ki Reet on Zee TV.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about debuting as a child artist, her journey, and more.

When asked about her journey and if she had to give any message to any child actor, what would it be, she said, “My message to the other child actors would be, that consistency is the key. If you have the will in you then you should never give up. This is not a field where everything is served on a platter, one has to work really hard for this and you should try to get the best out of it. You have to trust yourself and stay positive. There will be ups and downs in this journey as well, you need to get through it and you should respect your parents, if they support you, they will help you, in the problems for sure”.

When asked about her personal aspirations as an actor, and what are your hopes for her future per se are, To which she said, “I would like to be an actress who inspires other girls and girls should feel empowered by the kind of work I have done or have been able to do, and any girl who dreams of becoming an actress, I want them to have the feeling that they want to become like me, and that’s my biggest dream, to be that example for someone else and once I can do that, I will be a heroine in a real sense. I would like to create my own scale as well.

She was seen in the Zee TV show Meet-Badlegi Duniya ki Reet with Ashi Singh in the titular role.

