Exclusive! “This is not a field where everything is served on a platter, one has to work really hard for this..”, Actor Prachi Kadam talks about her journey, her message to other child artists, and more!

As an actress, she works under some of the most renowned names and appears in some of the biggest, most-watched television series and movies.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 07/18/2023 - 19:37
Parchi Kadam

MUMBAI: Prachi Kadam is a popular social media influencer turned actor.

She is an actress, dancer, fashion model, and social media influencer. She started her career through the short video app platform TikTok and gained huge popularity through her work. 

After the ban of the app, she started uploading her content on Instagram and youtube and enjoys great popularity.

She has also acted in many popular Hindi, and Marathi TV shows and movies. As an actress, she works under some of the most renowned names and appears in some of the biggest, most-watched television series and movies. She has starred in  Fanna- Ishq Mein Marjawan, 'Taraak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasma', 'Fear Files' and 'Savdhaan India', and Pyaar tune Kya Kiya.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! “I would love to play a female lead in a big banner movie": Social media star and Meet actor Prachi Kadam talks about her acting process, dream roles and role models

She started her acting career with the Marathi show Devyani. She was also a big part of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali production, Malaal, and Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey. She also joined the cast of Meet Badelgi Duniya Ki Reet on Zee TV.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about debuting as a child artist, her journey, and more.

When asked about her journey and if she had to give any message to any child actor, what would it be, she said, “My message to the other child actors would be, that consistency is the key. If you have the will in you then you should never give up. This is not a field where everything is served on a platter, one has to work really hard for this and you should try to get the best out of it. You have to trust yourself and stay positive. There will be ups and downs in this journey as well, you need to get through it and you should respect your parents, if they support you, they will help you, in the problems for sure”.

When asked about her personal aspirations as an actor, and what are your hopes for her future per se are,  To which she said, “I would like to be an actress who inspires other girls and girls should feel empowered by the kind of work I have done or have been able to do, and any girl who dreams of becoming an actress, I want them to have the feeling that they want to become like me, and that’s my biggest dream, to be that example for someone else and once I can do that, I will be a heroine in a real sense. I would like to create my own scale as well.

She was seen in the Zee TV show Meet-Badlegi Duniya ki Reet with Ashi Singh in the titular role.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Meet’s Prachi Kadam to be part of Randeep Hooda’s Inspector Avinash?

    
 

Parchi Kadam Prachi Kadam Instagram Prachi Kadam MOJ Malaal Insoector Avinash meet Zee TV Ashi Singh Randeep Hooda SLB Fanna- Ishq Mein Marjawan. TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 07/18/2023 - 19:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 2 first runner-up Raja Chaudhary roped in for Dangal’s upcoming show
MUMBAI :TellChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Exclusive ! Inder’s truth to drive Angad and Sahiba apart!
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Exclusive! “This is not a field where everything is served on a platter, one has to work really hard for this..”, Actor Prachi Kadam talks about her journey, her message to other child artists, and more!
MUMBAI: Prachi Kadam is a popular social media influencer turned actor.She is an actress, dancer, fashion model, and...
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wow! Fans rally behind Elvish Yadav, and use the trend ‘Elvish Ruling BBOTT2’ to show their love!
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss OTT Season 2  began with a bang on the 17th of June streaming on Jio Cinemas Salman Khan being the...
Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13: OMG! Rohit Shetty loosed his voice due to Archana Gautam’s shocking mistake
MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Anupamaa : Shocking! Malti Devi’s first attack on Anupama through the agreement clauses
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Rahul Dev
Exclusive! 1920 Horrors of the Heart actor Rahul Dev says, “I remember Vikram Bhatt telling me that he made 1920 at a point when the industry had sort of written him off”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Archana Gautam’s
Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13: OMG! Rohit Shetty loosed his voice due to Archana Gautam’s shocking mistake
Tejasswi Prakash
KYA BAAT HAI! Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra enjoy a romantic getaway; check out pictures
Quickstyle
India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! International dance group “Quickstyle” to grace the show
India’s Best Dancer
India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh to host the upcoming episode
Rohit Chandel
Rohit Chandel Roped In To Play A Lead Role In StarPlus Show Pandya Stores, And He Shares His Excitement For It
Bigg Boss
Exclusive! “I don’t think I will ever get offered Bigg Boss again as I have made it clear that I wouldn’t be part of the show; in case of Khatron Ke Khiladi, I wouldn’t close my doors - Gashmeer Mahajani