EXCLUSIVE! From not having constant work post C.I.D. to meeting with a fatal accident that kept him away from small screens, BALH 2 fame Ajay Nagrath talks about his journey in the past three years

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's recently released show Bade Achhel Lagte Hain 2 has proved to be an instant hit among viewers.

The show, which stars Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta, in the lead roles has become the audiences' favourite in no time.

Apart from Disha and Nakuul, the TV czarina has roped in some of the finest actors of the television industry to play pivotal roles.

One of them is actor Ajay Nagrath, who is essaying Ram aka Nakuul's best friend Aditya in the show.

Ajay is well known for his stellar performance in C.I.D., where he played sub-inspector Pankaj.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ajay, who had some interesting beans to spill regarding the show and much more.

Fans have seen you in C.I.D. for the longest time. How difficult was it for you to break that image with Aditya's role in this show?

I am grateful and thankful for all the love and adulation I received from the audience for playing Pankaj in C.I.D., but my role of Aditya in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is very different from what I did in C.I.D. As an actor, it is my job to change my image from time to time and try different roles, and this show being my first family drama has given me an opportunity to show another layer as an actor. I hope that the audience would love and enjoy me playing Aditya.

C.I.D. went off-air in 2018, and you made your comeback after 3 years with Bade Achhe. Was it a conscious decision to take this break? What were you up to in this time period?

If u ask any actor, they will tell you that our profession doesn’t guarantee constant work. There’s work that comes along and promises to be great but eventually never materialises. It is a part of the gig we do. So it was on and off after CID for a year, and then the pandemic hit and we all know the implications of that. Then, last year in September, I had a near-fatal car accident in which I broke 3 ribs and punctured my kidney, due to which I was internally bleeding and was bedridden for 5 months, and that kept me away from work. Eventually, all thanks to Ms Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms, I got the opportunity to be a part of such a great show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, and I am really grateful to her for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play Aditya.

Viewers love your sweet nok-jhok with Nakuul and how you guys have set major friendship goals. Tell us how you built a rapport with Nakuul that is beautifully reflected on-screen.

I am really happy that people are appreciating the relationship between me and Nakuul a lot, and to be honest, we hit it off amazingly from the first day of our shoot. He is without a doubt one of the finest actors in our industry right now, and his work and popularity prove it as a fact. He is a wonderful, warm, and caring person with a great attitude towards work. He never settles for mediocracy and always tries to push himself to his best ability in every scene ,which brings out the best in me too. That is why I guess our rapport is reflecting beautifully on screen.

Ajay has been quite popular as he has appeared in many TV shows and movies as a child artist too.

Some of his notable performances are in Pardes, Yeh Hai Jalwa, Shriman Shrimati, and Ghar Jamai.

