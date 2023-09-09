Exclusive! Not Kanika Mann but Hemani Chawla to be seen in Sony TV's series Dabangi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of content is produced on various platforms.

Sony TV is one such digital platform that has offered us such great shows so far.

The popular OTT channel is now gearing up for a new show soon.

It is titled Dabangi and the promo is already out and the viewers are in love with it.

The series is likely to have many great actors who will be essaying pivotal roles.

We already reported about actors like Maahi Bhadra, Manav Gohil, and Aamir Dalvi among others who are roped in for the series.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that Kanika Mann will be essaying a pivotal role in the series.

She is known for her role in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

But now, we have exclusively learnt that actress Hemani Chawla is going to be a part of Dabangi and not Kanika.

Hemani is known for her roles in C.I.D., Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, and many more.

The show is produced by Invictus Media which is helmed by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha.

The duo has produced several shows together like Dhadkan Zindagii Kii, Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala and many more.

