Exclusive: NOT Salman Khan but Karan Johar to host the Weekend Ka Vaar special episodes on Bigg Boss 17!

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most sought after shows of all time.

Every season, there are new celebrities, controversies and plenty of gossip and revelations which come forth. This season has been witnessing quite some fights and altercations in the house. There are some who were eliminated and there are also some who want to quit the show. And then there are others who are strong headed and aim to win the game and take home the coveted trophy.

(Also Read: What! Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal’s Brother concerned about his mental health and ready to pay compensation for his exit; Says ‘Thoo hai is industry pe…’

We know that every weekend, Salman Khan hosts the episode titled Weekend Ka Vaar and it is one of the most looked after things on the show. Recently, Salman’s brothers Sahil Khan and Arbaaz Khan come together to roast the other contestants and give a piece of their mind analyzing the happenings of the house.

However Salman still manages to remain the top favourite because the audience feels that nobody can justify the way Salman gives a piece of his mind, schools and grills other contestants to perform better and motivates them. There are also some participants, who Salman warns not to repeat or they will have to face consequences.

Now, news has it that Karan Johar has come on board to host the Weekend Ka Vaar episode in this upcoming week. He will be seen hosting both the Friday and Saturday episodes.

Lots of people mentioned that Karan Johar cannot control the contestants engaging in fights with each other while the show is being hosted but it will be interesting to see what Karan does with the high on energy contestants.

In the past, Karan had hosted Bigg Boss OTT.

(Also Read: Fascinating! The Bull: Salman Khan to commence shoot for Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan's film from THIS month; Here’s exciting details!

How excited are you to see Karan Johar as the host of Weekend Ka Vaar Special on Bigg Boss? Let us know in the comment section below!

