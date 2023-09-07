Exclusive! “Now, we have a complete happy family”, Sumbul Toqueer Khan opens up about her father’s re-marriage and new additions to the family!

MUMBAI : Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name.

The audience praised her acting chops and they believe her to be one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva also became a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

ALSO READ: Wow! Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares a glimpse of the mehndi ceremony from her father’s wedding

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself.

Sumbul while usually is a very private person and does not speak about her mother.

On a rare occasion, she opened up at an TellyChakkar and Indian Television.com event, about women in entertainment.

Talking about her mother she said, “I did not have a mom before, Papa got divorced and my younger sister was 3 years old then, now that I have gotten him married again, and now that he is married again, I have a mom and a younger sister who is 6 years old. Now, we have a complete happy family.”

Sumbul’s father Touqeer Khan, recently got remarried and Sumbul and her sister Saniya, shared the celebrations with fans online as well.

Sumbul has a new music video coming out with Sumedh Mudgalkar soon, and fans are very excited for the project.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan talks about her upcoming projects and has a special message for her friend Shiv Thakare