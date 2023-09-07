Exclusive! “Now, we have a complete happy family”, Sumbul Toqueer Khan opens up about her father’s re-marriage and new additions to the family!

MUMBAI :  Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name.

The audience praised her acting chops and they believe her to be one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva also became a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself.

Sumbul while usually is a very private person and does not speak about her mother.

On a rare occasion, she opened up at an TellyChakkar and Indian Television.com event, about women in entertainment.

Talking about her mother she said, “I did not have a mom before, Papa got divorced and my younger sister was 3 years old then, now that I have gotten him married again, and now that he is married again, I have a mom and a younger sister who is 6 years old. Now, we have a complete happy family.”

Sumbul’s father Touqeer Khan, recently got remarried and Sumbul and her sister Saniya, shared the celebrations with fans online as well.

Sumbul has a new music video coming out with Sumedh Mudgalkar soon, and fans are very excited for the project.

