EXCLUSIVE! NRI Haadsa to be back with Season 3, Rushad Rana to return as the host

NRI Haadsa season 1 proved to be a huge hit among the fans.

The first season had some spine-chilling stories leaving the viewers shocked.

After the first successful season, the makers are set to be back with the show's season 3. Yes, you heard it right!

NRI Haadsa Season 3 is all set to be back and TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that the series will mostly be hitting the screens from March 1st week onwards.

Rushad Rana who hosted the first season of the show is all set to be back once again as host.

The show's casting will be done by ace casting director Pradeep Rite who has cast for the first two seasons as well.

The viewers have loved how beautifully Rushad has hosted season one and two.

It will be interesting to see what the makers have in store for the viewers in this season.

The show will stream on Colors UK and Voot.

How excited are you for NRI Haadsa Season 3? Tell us in the comments.

Rushad has done shows like Anupamaa, Kasauti Zindagii Kay, Muskaan, Kumkum Bhagya among others.

