Exclusive! Nyra Banerjee talks about Pishachini says“These fantasies are really very desirable because we don’t get to see that in real life”!

MUMBAI : The supernatural drama series Pishachini stars Jiya Shankar, Harsh Rajput, and Nyrraa M Banerji in the lead roles. While Jiya plays the protagonist Pavitra, Harsh is seen as Rocky, and Nykaa is seen as Rani/Pishachini, who is the main antagonist of the show. The viewers see how Pavitra is trying to save Rocky from Rani while she tries to create more chaos for Pavitra.

Nyra M Banerjee plays the role of Pishachini Rani on the show, and audiences have loved her portrayal of the evil queen.

Banerjee started her acting career in 2009 with the Bollywood Film "Toss: A Flip of Destiny" in which she played the role of 'Sherry. Subsequently, she made her Telugu film debut with "Aa Okkadu" (2009), Kannada film debut with "Savaari 2" (2014), Malayalam film debut with

"Koothara" (2014), and Tamil film debut with "Aambala (2015). She then went on to lay the role of Divya in the show ‘Divya Drishti’ with Sana Sayyad.

TellyChakkar got in touch with her to talk about her journey, her character and the audience's reaction and more.

The show is completing 100 episodes, how are you feeling about that?

The show is ending and completing 100 episodes, so it's a great feeling of completing the 100 episodes which this show was supposed to be about, and we are supposed to get done with this but I am also sinking and I feel like we just started or we just completed 50 episodes some time ago and now we are already celebrating 100 episodes. So, feeling great that we have got this milestone.

Supernatural shows and shows that have a fantasy element intrigue fans a lot, is the shooting experience different?

Supernatural shows really intrigue me and I think I attract alot of supernatural shows, my first show was Divya -Drishti and Pishachini is another supernatural show, the kind of movies that I did, the interpretation of them was kind of supernatural. These fantasies are really very desirable because we don’t get to see that in real life and the magic and the flying, the graphics, its all really great and crazy. Shooting experience was euqlaly difficult because every day I am on a harness and every day I am screaming, shouting and jumping from trees, I am doing my own stunts and I have got hurt very badly sometimes but I refuse to let a dupe do my scenes, so thats a matter of pride that I hold and I am really happy that I am doing this.

What kind of twists and turns can we expect for the show and your character moving forward?

The show is coming to an end, so I don’t know and I can’t really reveal much but I am hoping that if Pisachini gets tapped again she is going to cause some trouble and definitely take her revenge for sure.

