Exclusive! Nyra Bannerjee on awkward scenes with her friend, Adhvik Mahajan, check it out

MUMBAI:Adhvik Mahajan is a well-known name in the TV industry. He’s an actor who is known for giving some amazing performances in shows like Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, Divya-Drishti and Bani – Ishq Da Kalma

The actor is currently shooting for his next project, Riwaj and the actor has an amazing fan following on Instagram. The actor is also known for his love story with his wife Neha Mahajan.

Adhvik Mahajan worked in Divya-Drishti where he was paired opposite one of the most gorgeous actresses of the industry, Nyra Bannerjee.

Nyra bannerjee is loved for all her performances be it Divya Drishti or Pishachini or any other show. Nyra enjoys a massive fan following who love her for her acting skills and her outstanding beauty.

Recently we got in touch with Nyra Bannerjee at Neha Adhvik Mahajan’s birthday bash where Nyra had something very interesting to reveal.

Tell us about your friendship with Neha.

It’s been four years now and we’re very good friends. I met her through Adhvik because he was my co-actor in Divya-Drishti. Since then, we bonded really well and did a lot of shoots. More than shoots we actually built a bonding because we used to meet a lot. Sometimes she would come to my house or I would go to her house, going out, spending time together. She’s a beautiful person. I think she has really improved like 10 times more since the time I saw her 4 years ago.

How would it go when in Divya-Drishti you would have a romantic scene with Adhvik while Neha would be standing right there?

I used to feel conscious but Neha is very ‘bindaas’. She knows that it is professional and Adhvik is my very close friend so it feels very weird in such scenes. If it was some stranger then it would have been very professional because it was my job but in friendship it becomes scary. However, Neha knows that it’s a job and she respects it, she gives space. She has never made any of us feel awkward. In fact, she is very sporting.

Ever gave him a tip that maybe you can try this with your wife?

It was never needed. Adhvik knows very well how to handle his friends, co-actors and his wife. He’s very chilled out. And we are very similar in many ways.

This was our conversation with Nyra Bannerjee. Tell us how you feel about their bonding?

