Exclusive! Nyrraa M Banerji reveals what will happen when she lands on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi

Nyrraa soon will be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she would be facing her fears and would be acing all the stunts. Now in an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, she revealed what would be her preparation for the show and how nervous is she to be part of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 05/05/2023 - 20:28
Nyrraa M Banerji

MUMBAI: Nyrraa M Banerji is one of the most popular divas on small screens. 

She has been a part of the television industry for a very long time. 

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up last season.

The new season will begin soon and the contestants for this season have been locked and contestants will be flying on the 11th of May.

Tellychakkar got in touch with actress Nyrraa M Banerji who is one of the confirmed contestants of the show and asked her about her preparations.

(ALSO READ: Shocking! Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Actress’s mother sends legal notice to channel and Endemol for signing Sheezan Khan for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

The actress said “ The preparations are one but once I reach the sets of the show I am going to be very nervous and I wouldn’t know how the journey would be but would give my hundred percent and requested her fans to support her and send her all the motivation to perform the task well.

Well, there is no doubt that Nyrraa M Banerji is apt for the show as she is a very strong person and would ace all the tasks, the fans are excited to see her on the show.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show to take place, scroll down to know)

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 05/05/2023 - 20:28

