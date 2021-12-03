Exclusive: Nyshita Bajaj and Heet Sharma roped in for Star Bharat’s Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki

MUMBAI: Here we are back with an update from the TV world!

TellyChakkar has learnt that Star Bharat’s mythological show Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki will soon witness entry to two new kids.

We hear that child artists namely Nyshita Bajaj (Pinjra Khubsurti Ka) and Heet Sharma (Choti Sarrdarni) will soon enter the show.

According to our sources, Nyshita will play the role of Nandimukhi and Heet will be seen as Madhumangal.

Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki stars Aditi Sajwan and Kevin Charadva in the lead roles. The show is being produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary under his production house Swastik Productions.

It is about the life of Bal Krishna (Little Krishna). A cow herder, a mischievous boy whose pranks earned him the nickname 'Makhan Chor' and a protector of Gokul and Vrindavan. The show marks the debut of Hazel Kaur as 'Bal Krishna'. Sumedh Mudgalkar as Lord Vishnu, Aditi Sajwan as Yashoda, Tarun Khanna as Lord Mahadev and Arpit Ranka as Kans, Falaq Naaz as Devaki and many more.

Swastik Production has produced shows like Mahabharat, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Porus, Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai and list goes on. They currently bankroll RadhaKrishn on Star Bharat.

