Exclusive!“ Ofcourse it was very hard, but I was never scared, I had a sense of responsibility”, Angoori Bhabhi aka Shubhangi Atre of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai about taking on the role written for someone else and the show completing 2000 episodes!

The show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai has completed 2000 episodes and cast and crew of the show are overtly delighted.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 04:45
MUMNAI:Television actress Shubhangi Atre, who plays the role of 'Angoori bhabhi' in 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain',is beloved by the audiences. The show has been able to tickle the funny bone of the audiences for 8 years now and Shubhangi has become a household name.

ALSO READ:Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain’s Shubhangi Atre separates from husband Piyush Poorey after 19 years, says “some damages are beyond repair…”

While, there is cause for celebration, her personal life has also been in the news.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the cator to talk about the show completing such a big milestone and many other things.

When asked about how difficult it was to get involved in a character that was written for someone else, she said, “Ofcourse it was very hard, but I was never scared, I had a sense of responsibility, and I want to thank the writers and directors, Shashank Sir and Manoj Ji, because they made things very easy for me in the beginning it self, as the scripts used to come in and I had to put in some efforts, and otherwise it was the love and support of the co-actors that things just fell into place”.

And when further asked about, because she is from a non-filmy background, has ever felt like an outsider or in terms of filmy knowledge, to which she said, “ No, I have never felt that way because I always wanted to learn, and you know definitely the people who belong to this background know the process surely but everybody has to prove themselves, you have to work on your own and they might get some back up but they have make their own place and the pros that outsiders have is their is no prior judgemental opinions which is the best aspect”.

