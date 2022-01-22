Exclusive OMG! Weekend Ka Vaar : Salman Khan Lashes out at Rashmi Desai and Devoleena for their ‘ugly fights’ ! Details Inside!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is Almost at the finish line with its Finale nearing by, tensions are high in the house and the contestants can do with whatever morale-boosting they can get. This is what Salman Khan tries to do with his ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ Episodes, Guide the contestants and even scold them if they are going in the wrong direction.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash Finally wins Ticket to Finale week, becomes VIP!

Even though the competition is fierce, the people likely to rise to the top have been taking part in their own way. Some are clear-eyed, others are confused, and some have a specific agenda for winning. Pratik Sehjpal, for instance, is solely focused on winning the trophy. Nishant Bhat is also playing well, Shamita Shetty has emerged as one of the strongest players in the house, Karan Kundrra, who had appeared as a projected winner, has also returned to the game. Tejasswi Prakash is also in the running for the trophy.

Also, Rakhi Sawant could very well win, as could Rashmi Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee that were already in the house before.

With only a week to go for the Finale , this week's episode of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ is about to be explosive.

TellyChakkar brings an Exclusive update from the Bigg Boss 15 house that Salman Khan will be scolding Rashmi Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee for their respective behaviors in the past week and especially because of their nasty fights.

Rashmi And Devoleena got into a big argument about the Ticket To the Finale Week Task, which was eventually won by Tejaswi Prakash and who has now become the newest entrant to the ticket to Finale Week.

Bollywood Legend Mithun Chakraborty and Singer Mika Singh will be seen as guests on this Weekend’s Episode.

What did you think of Rashmi and Devoleena Fallout this season?

For more Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15 : Wow! Check out Umar Riaz had to say about re-entering the show as a wild card contestant