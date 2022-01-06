Exclusive! Omkar Das Manikpuri, Alok Bhardwaj and Shreya Khanna roped in for movie Mera Sangharsh

Actors Omkar Das Manikpuri, Alok Bhardwaj and Shreya Khanna are all set to be seen in an upcoming movie titled Mera Sangharsh directed by Subir Saha
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 12:57
Exclusive! Omkar Das Manikpuri, Alok Bhardwaj and Shreya Khanna roped in for movie Mera Sangharsh

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Omkar Das Manikpuri, Alok Bhardwaj and Shreya Khanna are all set to be seen together in an upcoming movie titled Mera Sangharsh. Yes you heard right, actress Shreya Khanna who appeared in the television serial Hamari Wali Good News and is now all set to make her digital debut with the upcoming web series Kharoch is now all set to be seen along with the actor Alok Bharadwaj who is known for Naam Shabana and Article 15 along with the actor Omkar Das Manikpuri who is known for his character Natha in the movie Peepli Live.

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! "My character is very relatable for all the girls" actress Shreya Khanna on her character in the web series Kharoch)

It is also said that the movie is based on the story of a fisherman and it is directed by Subir Saha. Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by these amazing actors is still awaited but we look forward to see what different they have to offer in their upcoming projects.

How excited are you for this information, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! "My character is very relatable for all the girls" actress Shreya Khanna on her character in the web series Kharoch)

Omkar Das Manikpuri ALOK BHARDWAJ SHREYA KHANNA MERA SANGHARSH new movie Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 12:57

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi Ke Naye Kissey: Hilarious! Rajesh and Joshipura get handcuffed after getting into a huge fight
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
BREAKING NEWS: Eshaan Shankar roped in for Tulsidas Films’ next titled Chill Maar!
MUMBAI: It’s raining news on Tellychakkar.com.(Also Read:...
Disheartening! Celebs and their shocking unnatural deaths have left everyone heartbroken
MUMBAI: KK, Sidhu Moose Wala, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sidharth Shukla, Puneeth Rajkumar and more celebrities whose life...
GLAMOROUS! Tejasswi Prakash looks drop dead gorgeous in the latest outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
EXCLUSIVE! Gangubai Kathiawadi actress Indira Tiwari bags web series titled Boond
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. A lot of new web...
Exclusive! Omkar Das Manikpuri, Alok Bhardwaj and Shreya Khanna roped in for movie Mera Sangharsh
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Recent Stories
die
Disheartening! Celebs and their shocking unnatural deaths have left everyone heartbroken
Latest Video