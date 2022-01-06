Exclusive! Omkar Das Manikpuri, Alok Bhardwaj and Shreya Khanna roped in for movie Mera Sangharsh

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Omkar Das Manikpuri, Alok Bhardwaj and Shreya Khanna are all set to be seen together in an upcoming movie titled Mera Sangharsh. Yes you heard right, actress Shreya Khanna who appeared in the television serial Hamari Wali Good News and is now all set to make her digital debut with the upcoming web series Kharoch is now all set to be seen along with the actor Alok Bharadwaj who is known for Naam Shabana and Article 15 along with the actor Omkar Das Manikpuri who is known for his character Natha in the movie Peepli Live.

It is also said that the movie is based on the story of a fisherman and it is directed by Subir Saha. Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by these amazing actors is still awaited but we look forward to see what different they have to offer in their upcoming projects.

