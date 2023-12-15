Exclusive! Once I wrap shooting for Pashmina in January, I am looking at exploring more characters which I haven’t played before: Vishavpreet Kaur

MUMBAI: Pashmina is a beautiful show which has been put up in Kashmir. The show is based on Pashmina, a Kashmiri girl born to a single mother meets Rahul, a guy who embarks on a trip to Kashmir and encounters her which leads to some passionate love between them.

Rahul’s uncle vows to break their relationship which challenges their deep understanding of family, destiny and the love which binds them. The show is produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under Alchemy Films Private Limited. (Also Read: Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Oh No! Preeti asks Pashminna not to look for Raghav)

Vishavpreet Kaur is an integral part of the show. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she shared her experience shooting for the show in Kashmir, how she has become thick friends with her co-actors and how she enjoyed travelling in Kashmir.

She said, “I was in Kashmir for more than a month and I have had the best experience. The weather was pleasant and the show was also shot in a format of a webseries which is primarily why I signed the show. It is nothing like a regular daily soap. I travelled on my own also in Kashmir and I must say that it is very safe to travel in Kashmir.”

Talking about her bond with co-actors, Vishavpreet shared, “I have become very good friends with all the girls. We even took Shikara rides.”

Talking about her role Vishavpreet mentioned, “The good part is that she does not talk much and when she talks it is always something sensible. Also, she handles things very strongly. I feel very blessed to be in this profession where I get to follow my passion and travel too.”

Shedding some light on her future projects, she mentioned, “I have been enacting a lot of Punjabi characters and I am glad that I got to perform a character based on a Marathi background in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Once I wrap shooting for Pashmina in January, I am looking at exploring more characters which I haven’t played before.” (Also Read: Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: OMG! Raghav and Pashminna set to part ways forever)

Well said Vishavpreet!