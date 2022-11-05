Exclusive! Once upon a time Teju was very close to me: Sirf Tum’s Shalini Kapoor aka Mamta Verma Oberoi on her bond with onscreen kids

MUMBAI: Sirf Tum portrays the love story of two young and pure hearts: Ranveer, who is like a raging fire that can’t be quelled, and Suhani, who is as calm and soothing as water. Despite their personalities being poles apart, both of them are about to be hit by Cupid’s arrow. It stars Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh as Suhani and Ranveer.

It is said that the show is inspired by Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh, and just like in the film, Shalini Kapoor Sagar essays the character of Vivian Dsena's mother in the show.

In an exclusive interaction, Shalini Kapoor talks about the bond that she shares with Alice, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan V Grover and a lot of actors with whom she has shared motherly kind of relations.

You have portrayed mother to many actors, so who has been the closest to you?

So, I have been mother to Karan Singh Grover, Karan V Grover, Vivian Dsena, and many more but among all of them Karan V Grover is fantastic.

You have been mother-in-law to Tejasswi Prakash and Helly Shah, so tell us about the bond that you share with them.

Both Tejasswi Prakash and Helly Shah are intelligent girls, and they know how to take their call. But, Teju was once upon a time very close to me but Helly is till date very close to me. She is a part of family functions and we make it a point to meet whenever we are not shooting.

Tell us about the equation you share with Pandya Store’s Alice Kaushik.

Alice has become a close part of our family now. And it is very much difficult to think of life without Alice because the way she loves me, she is possessive about me and cares about me. how can you not love that person. She is too protective about me. I was the one to guide her when she entered the industry. She has become such that, even if she wants to buy a curtain she will ask me. So, yes I am like an elder sister, godmother and a friend to her as if she looks on to the protection and love from me, I feel very blessed to give it back to her. And talking about our “me time”, we spend a nice quality time with each other. We almost every day have dinners together and talk about our daily routine throughout the day and then wrap up for the day.

