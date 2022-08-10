Exclusive! This is one of the major reason why Naagin 6 is getting an extension every month

MUMBAI:Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the TRP charts. The storyline is quite gripping, and it keeps the audience hooked to their television screens.

Naagin 6 was launched on television, and the serial is now on a much bigger scale with a very interesting plot and storyline.

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Urvashi Dholakia, and Mahek Chahal play the lead roles in the show.

In the initial days, the show did very well with TRP ratings and it was among the top 10 shows. But a few months later, the show dropped down and wasn’t doing that well when it came to the TRP ratings.

This is the show that made Tejasswi Prakash a household name, and today she has a massive fan following. As we had reported earlier, the show is going to go off-air in mid-February, owing to bad TRP ratings.

ALSO READ : Naagin 6 actress Gayathiri Iyer remembers fond moments with Sudheer Varma who passed away by suicide; says, “I'm sorry it's too late to make it up”

The show was supposed to go off-air in mid-February and the finale shoot had almost begun but due to public demand, it got an extension until next month.

As per sources, it seems that the show is getting extended every time because the makers aren’t able to find the perfect lead for Naagin 7, though there is no confirmation on the same.

There were reports doing the rounds that Nimrit Kaur, Sumbul, Priyanka and Archana from the Bigg Boss house were the few names that were approached for the leads of the show though there wasn’t any confirmation but media reports did suggest that they were offered the show.

But this could be one of the major reasons why Naagin 6 keeps getting extended as the TRPs of the show have unfortunately dropped down.

Well, the fans of Naagin 6 are super excited as the show has got extended and they would get to see their favorite stars.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Check out the Naagin Galore on the sets of Naagin 6, Mahekk Chahal shares a Glimpse